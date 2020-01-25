Home States Odisha

Elephant scare shuts down schools in Odisha's Jajpur

Faced with food crisis in the forests, a wild elephant’s quest for fodder has forced Jajpur district administration to shut down schools in a block and urban local body areas.

Published: 25th January 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 07:43 AM

Closed Panikoili Nodal School

Closed Panikoili Nodal School. (Photo | Akshya Rout/EPS)

By Amulya Pati
Express News Service

JAJPUR: Faced with food crisis in the forests, a wild elephant’s quest for fodder has forced Jajpur district administration to shut down schools in a block and urban local body areas.

The elephant, which has trampled three persons to death, has gone on a depredation spree in Korei and Rasulpur blocks of the district for the last three days. Besides killing three people, it has attacked 10 others leaving them injured.

In view of safety of the locals, the district administration on Friday declared a holiday for primary and high schools in Korei block and Vyasa Nagar urban body area. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said all schools in the area will remain closed till forest officials manage to drive away from the tusker. There are 582 schools in both areas.

As per the reports, the elephant has been damaging life and property in Korei and Vyasnagar area since Wednesday.

On Thursday, it marched towards Parikainchi, Gandhan and Deepamchal of Rasulpur block and damaged a dozen houses and paddy stocks. When people chased the wild animal, it headed to Sankhachila of the neighbouring Korei block where it trampled two men to death of Godipatana village and attacked four persons leaving them seriously injured on Thursday night. Since then, people of several villages of both the blocks have remained indoors.

Forest officials said the jumbo ventured to the human habitation from Pachikota forest in search of food. “The wild tusker, apparently facing a major food and habitat crisis due to shrinking forest land, entered human habitat and ended up creating havoc among the locals in the area,” said a forest official.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has launched a drive to send it back into the forest.

Wild menace
The jumbo on rampage in two blocks
582 schools closed in both areas
Three persons killed in three days
10 people injured in attacks
It ventured to human habitation from Pachikota forest

