Home States Odisha

Fire razes 23 fruit shops in Odisha's Maa Tarini vending zone

At least 23 fruit shops were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out at Maa Tarini vending zone near Kalpana Square here late on Thursday night.

Published: 25th January 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fire razes 23 fruit shops at Maa Tarini vending zone near Kalpana Square.

Fire razes 23 fruit shops at Maa Tarini vending zone near Kalpana Square. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 23 fruit shops were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out at Maa Tarini vending zone near Kalpana Square here late on Thursday night. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed before the flames were doused by fire service personnel.

Speaking to Express, one of the shopkeepers said, “I closed my shop at 11 pm and the staff were sleeping inside. Around midnight, they realised that the shops in the vending zone had caught fire, following which they rushed outside and informed the fire service personnel.” Out of 33 shops, about 23 have been completely damaged in the blaze, he added.

Another shopkeeper said he was informed about the massive fire accident by his staff but by the time he arrived, the blaze had started spreading rapidly.

However, fruit vendor Dandapani Sahoo suspected foul play behind the fire accident and said each shop had fruits worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Fire officials should thoroughly investigate the matter, he said.
On being informed, three fire fighting vehicles along with 14 personnel rushed to the spot to control the blaze. It took around an hour to douse the fire. According to preliminary investigation, it seems the fire erupted due to a short circuit in one of the shops. Further investigation is on, said fire personnel.
On Friday morning, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation vehicles were sent to the spot to remove the damaged fruits and other articles from the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha fire Odisha fruit market fire
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp