Girl child protection meet on Girl Child Day at Odisha's Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital

A flurry of activities marked the National Girl Child Day at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here on Friday.

Girl achievers on the stage at ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme

Girl achievers on the stage at 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: A flurry of activities marked the National Girl Child Day at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here on Friday. Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr S K Mishra flagged off an awareness rally of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) students. A meeting was also held which called for protecting the girl child to maintain gender balance for a healthy society. Director of Family Welfare and 5T State Nodal Officer for Sundargarh  S K Das was present.

‘Run for Girl Child’
Rourkela: SAIL Foundation Day of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) was celebrated by organising ‘Run for Girl Child’ at Ispat Stadium here on Friday. More than 2,000 persons participated. RSP Chief Executive Officer Dipak Chattraj flagged off the event.

Six achievers
Bhawanipatna: Six girl achievers were felicitated and declared brand ambassadors of Kalahandi district at a ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme here on Friday.Recipient of National Bravery Award of 2018 Ranjita Majhi of Turibhe village, who said no to child marriage to pursue higher studies, Puja Mahar of M Rampur who won three gold medals at the National Hausala Meet last year, Suramani Majhi of Phatkimahul village in Thuamul Rampur block, who said no to child marriage, Ritanjali Jani of Thuamul Rampur, HSC topper of ST/SC schools in the district, Lalita Jani of Junagarh Kanyasram, who represented the State at national level badminton and Susila Rana of Nuapada village in Bhawanipatna block, who participated in zonal level science exhibition at Kolkata, were felicitated as achievers.

