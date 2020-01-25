Home States Odisha

‘High-Risk Mother Tracking’ app curbs IMR, MMR in Odisha's Sambalpur

A mobile-based software application has proved to be a boon for district administration in curbing maternal and infant mortality to a large extent in Sambalpur.

Published: 25th January 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

These centers will provide facilities to pregnant women prior to their delivery.

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A mobile-based software application has proved to be a boon for district administration in curbing maternal and infant mortality to a large extent in Sambalpur.

From 52 maternal deaths resulting out of pregnancy or childbirth-related complications four years back, the number of deaths has come down to seven in 2019 till January this year. Similarly, from 477 infant deaths in 2016-17, the number has come down to 83 in 2019-20. The administration had launched the mobile application ‘High-Risk Mother Tracking’ in August 2017 to identify women with high risk pregnancy at an early stage and ensure safe delivery.

ADMO (Family Welfare), Dr KC Mahanta said the application functions at three stages for collecting information about women with high risk pregnancies.

The administration organises Mamta Divas camps at village and block level every Tuesday and Friday during which village health and nutrition day supervisors collect and upload the data of the pregnant women including their name, address and health condition. The app also tracks and monitors the health parameters of all the pregnant women of Sambalpur who visit the District Headquarters Hospital.

The data is filtered to identify high risk pregnancies and the information is forwarded to doctors at CHCs who keep a vigil on health condition of the women. The data is also sent to the Chief District Medical Officer who monitors the initiatives to curb maternal and infant deaths. Currently, at least 189 ASHA workers and other health supervisors across the district are involved in tracking the pregnant mother and take necessary measures.

The district administration has also set up a help desk to talk to women with complications daily either through ANM or ASHA workers the ADMO added.

“The tracking app has played a major role in reducing the number of maternal and infant deaths. Our target is to reduce the number of maternal deaths by 50 per cent in 2021 compared to the figure we will get by the end of this year. Also, though the infant death rate is reducing, our focus will be to cut it down drastically in the coming year”, Dr Mahanta said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Risk Mother tracking App decreases IMR App decreases MMR in Odisha
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp