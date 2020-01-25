Liquor shop near temple sparks protests at Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration’s move to allow the opening of a liquor shop near the Hanuman Temple at the Bus Stand has drawn the ire of locals.

Submitting a memorandum, residents of Parabeda, Aurobindo Nagar, Gopabandhu Nagar and Gauda street said the proximity of the liquor shop to the temple and Vikram Deb College would be a bad influence on students as well as those visiting the religious place. Easy accessibility of alcohol will harm the youth, residents alleged.

Earlier, locals and students of the areas had met Jeypore Sub Collector and demanded the withdrawal of license to open the liquor shop but it was not heeded.

On Friday, the residents again threatened to shut down the liquor outlet if the authority dismisses public opinion.