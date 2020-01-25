Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik not to unfurl Tricolour in Cuttack for Republic Day celebrations

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not unfurl the National Flag and take salute during Republic Day celebrations in Cuttack.

The Chief Minister’s office said Finance and Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari will hoist the Flag and take salute in Cuttack this year.

While Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal will hoist the flag and take salute at the State-level parade in the Capital, the Chief Minister will attend it as guest of honour.

The Naveen Patnaik Government had last year abolished the practice of according guard of honour to Chief Minister, Ministers and senior Government officials, barring some special occasions - Republic Day, Independence Day and Utkal Diwas.

However, President, Vice-President, Governor, Lokayukta, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, High Court and other judges of two courts will continue to be accorded the guard of honour, the CMO had earlier said.

R-Day plans

About 48 contingents will take part in the parade

Contingents will march in column formation unlike the line formation which has been the practice