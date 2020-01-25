Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik not to unfurl Tricolour in Cuttack for Republic Day celebrations

The Chief Minister’s office said Finance and Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari will hoist the Flag and take salute in Cuttack this year.

Published: 25th January 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not unfurl the National Flag and take salute during Republic Day celebrations in Cuttack.

The Chief Minister’s office said Finance and Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari will hoist the Flag and take salute in Cuttack this year.

While Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal will hoist the flag and take salute at the State-level parade in the Capital, the Chief Minister will attend it as guest of honour.

The Naveen Patnaik Government had last year abolished the practice of according guard of honour to Chief Minister, Ministers and senior Government officials, barring some special occasions - Republic Day, Independence Day and Utkal Diwas.

However, President, Vice-President, Governor, Lokayukta, Chief Justice of  Supreme Court, High Court and other judges of two courts will continue to be accorded the guard of honour, the CMO had earlier said.

R-Day plans
Governor will hoist the flag and take salute at the State-level parade in Bhubaneswar
Chief Minister will attend as guest of honour
Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will do the honours in Cuttack
About 48 contingents will take part in the parade
Contingents will march in column formation unlike the line formation which has been the practice

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Republic Day celebrations in Cuttack
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp