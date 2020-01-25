Home States Odisha

Odisha government receives 8k cases for promotion adalats

2,273 applications would be taken up for hearing in the first phase

Published: 25th January 2020 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has received 8,909 applications from aggrieved employees of various departments for promotion adalats till January 23, the last date. Considering a large number of applications, a committee headed by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy has decided to hear the cases in phases. In the first phase hearing to be held for three days from Tuesday, 2,273 applications would be taken up.Cases of the aggrieved employees, who were eligible for promotion by December 31, 2019 but deprived for some reasons, would be heard at the adalats which would sit at six places.

Principal Secretary of General Administration and Public Grievances (GA&PG) Sanjeev Chopra said applications were invited from the aggrieved employees through online.The Chief Secretary has directed the department officials to send acknowledgment e-mails to all the employees enlisted for hearing in the first phase. The applicants have been asked to bring the acknowledgement for the hearing.

Official sources said only the applicants would be allowed inside the adalat. He or she would present the case by self. No second-person or lawyer would be allowed to present the case. The names of the applicants enlisted for the first phase hearing would be made available in public domain soon.
While the Chief Secretary will hear the cases of Revenue and Disaster Management, Planning and Coordination, Rural Development, Steel and Mines and Forest and Environment departments at the Chief Minister’s grievance cell, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra will take up the applications of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Public Enterprise, School and Mass Education, Sports and Youth Services, Labour and ESI, Skill Development and Technical Education, Excise and I&PR departments at Gopabandhu Academy of Administration.

Similarly, Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra will hear the applications of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Commerce and Transport, SSEPD, Water Resources, Works, Fisheries and Cooperation at Krushi Bhawan auditorium.

Besides, Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma will hear applications of W&CD, Finance, Energy, Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts and Tourism departments while Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena will take up the applications of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, ST and SC Development, Home and GA&PG at SIRD conference hall.

Additional Chief Secretary Mona Sharma will hear the applications of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Law, H&UD, Electronics and Information Technology, Industries and MSME at IDCO 5th floor conference hall.

It has also been decided that the next round of promotion adalats would be held on February 27, 28 and 29. The cases not listed in the first phase would be taken up in that round.

Hearing schedule
Promotion adalats at six places
First phase hearing for three days from January 28
Officials asked to send acknowledgment e-mails to staff enlisted for hearing

