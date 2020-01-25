Odisha High Court asks CBI to file FIR in fodder scam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR in misappropriation of purchase and sale of cattle feed and take action as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued the direction while disposing of a petition seeking intervention against inaction of CBI on the written complaint of Santosh Kumar Samal. The Court expected the CBI to register the FIR as the complaint related to corruption revealed a cognisable offence.

In his complaint, Samal had sought investigation into ‘embezzlement of huge public money’ involving purchase and sale of cattle feed by the Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, Cuttack. Samal was plant operator of the union and also store in-charge for sometime. The union runs with the financial assistance of the State Government for sale and purchase of cattle feed to assist farmers in producing more milk to sell in the market. The entire milk production system is controlled by Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED), which has political representatives and bureaucrats at the helm of its affairs.

According to the petition, disciplinary action was initiated against Samal after misappropriation of `13 lakh was detected during audit of the accounts. Samal had then lodged the complaint to Director of CBI Rishi Kumar Shukal on October 29, 2019 urging for a probe into the matter in order to punish the real culprits. On November 18, 2019, he had filed the petition in the High Court alleging inaction of CBI on his complaint.

Samal had also alleged that ‘superior officers, who were party to the misappropriation, in order to save their skin falsely entangled him in the embezzlement by way of initiating disciplinary action against him’.