Odisha High Court rejects Hockey India’s plea

Justice KR Mohapatra rejected Hockey India’s plea and issued fresh direction to Hockey India to allow it to participate in the national championship.

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court building (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday refused to allow Hockey India’s plea to modify the interim order in which it had directed to allow Hockey Odisha to participate in the upcoming senior national (A Division) championships.

Hockey India’s counsel moved the plea appealing the Court to accept its contention that the State team could participate but not in the name of Hockey Odisha as it was a defaulter. Hockey Odisha’s counsel countered it citing the case of a defaulter team that had been allowed to participate in the same name though it had submitted entry forms with players information on January 15. It was claimed that Hockey Odisha had sent the player list of the State team through email on January 15.

Justice KR Mohapatra rejected Hockey India’s plea and issued fresh direction to Hockey India to allow it to participate in the national championship.

Justice Mohapatra had issued the interim order on Tuesday after Hockey Odisha general secretary Pratap Satpathy challenged Hockey India’s order that barred the State team from the national championships in men and women scheduled to start from January 23 at Jhansi (UP) and January 30 at Kollam (Kerala) respectively.

Hockey India had issued the suspension order for not submitting the online entry form. The State affiliates were asked in September to provide player information online to be allowed entry into major domestic tournaments.

The State units were asked to register details of players like date of birth and medical certificate (to track fitness) before the deadline (December 31 for men, January 8 for women) in Hockey India’s member unit (MU) portal.

