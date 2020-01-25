Odisha maoists on the backfoot to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With security forces making inroads into Swabhiman Anchal, Maoists are on the back foot. If sources are to be believed, they are fleeing to Andhra Pradesh. The careful strategy adopted by the security forces, particularly the district police against the rebels have left the latter cornered and brought an end to the cat-and-mouse game at least for now.

Security experts said the blueprint prepared by district police to counter the Maoists with people’s support has yielded good results during the recent times. Besides, Maoists are leaving the area due to development works in the region and a credible intelligence-based operation by the police, they added.

SP Rishikesh D Khilari said the Maoists were nowhere to be found when the Central forces and district police captured Hantalguda, which was a Maoist fortress for several years, on December 13 last year.

“With improved security scenario, the police is gaining public support as a result of which, the focus has now shifted towards the development of the region,” the SP added.

BSF camps have been set up in Janbai, Badpada, Jantapai and recently in Hantalguda, which were earlier strongholds of the Maoists.

Collector Manish Agarwal said the district administration is determined to ensure the development of Swabhiman Anchal with support of locals.