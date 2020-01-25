Home States Odisha

Odisha revenue generation shows upward trend

Revenue generation of the State increased by around 8.39 per cent by the end of third quarter of the current fiscal.

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue generation of the State increased by around 8.39 per cent by the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal. Total revenue collection by December-2019 end has been Rs 32,097 crore.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed revenue generation for 2019-20 at the All Secretaries meeting in Lokseva Bhavan on Friday. Official sources said revenue generation from non-tax sources grew by around 9 pc during the period compared to the corresponding period of last year with a total collection of around Rs 9498.17 crore.

Similarly, revenue generation from own tax sources also increased by 8.13 pc with a total collection of around Rs 22,598 crore against last year’s collection of Rs 20,898 crore. The total revenue generation from both the sources by December-end increased around 8.39 pc over the corresponding period of last fiscal.
Budget utilisation by December-end also increased by around 15 pc over corresponding period of last fiscal. The total expenditure by December-end of current fiscal was around Rs 82,201 crore against the last year’s expenditure of Rs 71,602 crore. Fund utilisation in social sector touched Rs 34,400 crore followed by Rs 11,250 crore in agriculture and allied sector and Rs 9,194 crore in the infrastructure sector.

Reviewing the fiscal performance of various departments up to December 2019, the Chief Secretary directed the departments to avoid parking of funds so that actual expenditure would be reflected on the common treasury portal.

The departments were advised to avoid parking of funds with the assurances of reallocation under ‘commitment management and control (CMC) system’ introduced in the State’s budget-making process.

