Over 100-hectare wasteland to be put to productive use in Odisha

Field bunding work underway at a village in Sambalpur district

Field bunding work underway at a village in Sambalpur district | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Around 104 hectare of private wasteland will soon be put to productive use in the district.
Around `63.58 lakh will be spent to convert 104.456 hectare of waste land into productive land under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) across the district. Of the nine blocks in the district, development of private wasteland through field bunding will be undertaken in seven including Kuchinda, Maneswar, Jujumura, Naktideul, Rengali, Rairakhol and Jamankira.

Coordinator of MGNREGS, Sambalpur Sobhit Kumar Bishi said once bunds are constructed on the wasteland, it will able to hold rainwater and can be put to productive use. He said field bunding was started in December last year and a target has been set to complete the work by March this year.

Bishi said priority will be given to MGNREGS job card holders while selecting beneficiaries for field bunding. Around 700 people including people belonging to ST/SC category, small and marginal farmers will be benefited after completion of the work.

