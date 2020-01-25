Protestors at Odisha's Garposh Chowk demands compensation for road mishap victims’ families

Home States Odisha

Published: 25th January 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

KUTRA (SUNDARGARH): Vehicular traffic on Biju Expressway (State Highway-10) was disrupted for several hours on Friday as people of Kutra block resorted to road blockade at Garposh Chowk seeking compensation for families of five labourers who were crushed under the wheels of a speeding car at Ramabahal within Rajgangpur police limits on Thursday.  

Normalcy was restored after the district administration agreed to pay compensation of Rs 15.50 lakh to the next of kin of each victim. Rajgangpur MLA CS Rajen Ekka and former Minister Mangla Kishan were part of the team which negotiated the compensation amount with the administration.

Ekka said it was decided that each of the bereaved families would get cash compensation of Rs 15.50 lakh from various sources along with job assistance. He said Rs 2.5 lakh would be released from the National Family Benefit Scheme and Rs 3.50 lakh from Employee Death Link Insurance.

Under the Motor Vehicle Compensation Act, each of the victim’s family would be entitled to a minimum of Rs 8 lakh. Ekka said the next of the kin of the deceased would also get minimum pension of Rs 7,200 per month under provision of Employees State Insurance. The administration also agreed to bear the treatment expenses of a woman labourer who sustained injuries in the mishap.

