Veggie prices continue to remain high in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: There seems to be no relief for consumers as vegetable prices continued to remain high despite bumper production. The reason: unregulated export of the produce to neighbouring States, resulting in demand-supply distortion in the local market. Sources said farmers of Nandapur, Semiliguda, Potangi, Laxmipur, Borriugmma and Lamtaput produce about 500-tonne vegetables daily but almost 70 per cent is exported to neighbouring States.

While the cold climes of the hilly region have favoured bountiful production of seasonal vegetables, their prices have remained high due to reduced supply in the local market. The role of middlemen, who export vegetables at throwaway prices but leave the local market starved, has further aggravated the problem. “It is surprising that vegetable prices are high despite wide variety of vegetables grown in winter,” said Anil Patnaik, a resident.

Moreover, regulated market committees in the region have hardly had a role to play as the district civil supply office only has the power to monitor prices of vegetables like onion and potato.