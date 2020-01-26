24x7 BSKY counter at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 24-hour special counter to provide medicines and medical consumables free-of-cost to patients under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has been set up at SCB Medical College and Hospital here. The counter started functioning from Regional Diagnostic Centre on SCBMCH’s premises from Friday. Considering the problems and difficulties of patients and their attendants with respect to availing medicine and medical consumables from the empanelled medicine stores, a round-the-clock counter has been opened to facilitate patients in getting facilities of BSKY, said SCBMCH store officer Satyashree Ray.

As per reports, the inflow of patients to SCBMCH has gone up manifold after the State Government announced free health care for patients under BSKY. But, due to lack of special outlet, the patients and attendants were facing uphill task in availing the facility under the scheme.

Sources said, patients and their attendants were facing problems in availing free medicines and medical consumables under BSKY from the empanelled medicine stores and some of the medicine stores often used to indulge in providing substitutes to medicines prescribed by the hospital’s doctors.

“It is a noble move of the hospital administration towards setting up a hassle-free counter of its own on the premises of the hospital. The special counter will no doubt help us in availing medicines and medical consumables under BSKY easily,” said an attendant of a patient Pratap Satpathy.