450 new RI circles likely to be created in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the demand for smaller revenue circles to ensure delivery of services without hassles, the State Government has reportedly decided to create 450 new revenue circles. As part of the move, the Government has asked district Collectors to submit tehsil-wise proposals for reorganisation of RI circles.

While in rural areas, one revenue circle will be created comprising three gram panchayats, there will be one RI for three municipal wards in urban centres, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri and Sambalpur. At present the State has 2,279 revenue circles.

However, the Government move has come in for strong criticism from Prithviraj Harichandan of BJP and Suresh Kumar Routray of Congress. Defending the move, senior BJD MLA Amar Satpathy said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken several steps under 5T initiative to provide services to people and creation of new RI circles is part of it.

Dist-wise circles

Balasore 45 | Cuttack 43 | Jajpur 32 | Khurda 26 | Kalahandi 25 | Keonjhar 22 | Dhenkanal 21 | Angul, Ganjam and Bargarh 20