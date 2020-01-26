Block officials dharna against PMAY allottee

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: In a role reversal, block officials of Raikia sat on dharna in front of the residence of a beneficiary who has not yet started construction of a house allotted to him under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Gamerikia village under Manikeswari panchayat on Friday.Block Development Officer Prabin Kumar Banua, who spearheaded the unique agitation, said in 2019-20 financial year, 90 per cent of beneficiaries have started construction of their houses. However, several beneficiaries, who were allotted houses in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years are yet to do so even as they have received the required funds.

“Despite repeated appeals, the beneficiaries have been deliberately delaying the work. We had no option but to stage dharna in front of the residence of one such beneficiary in Gamerikia,” he said. Panchayat Executive Officer Anil Pattnaik, Junior Engineer and GRS of the block also joined the BDO in the dharna.

The block officials’ agitation bore fruit as the beneficiary assured to start construction of his house from February 10.