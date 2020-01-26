Home States Odisha

Bondas celebrate ‘festival of brotherhood’ in Malkangiri

As per the ritual, the priest then offered traditional cakes to the youths urging them to stop fighting and delivered a lecture on friendship and good behaviour.

Published: 26th January 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal youths take part in Jhatimara ritual in Bonda Hill on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Festive fervour has gripped the Bonda settlement in Malkangiri with the community members celebrating the annual Jatimara festival, also called Pus Parba, with much enthusiasm. The festival began in Bonda Hill under Khairput block on Friday with the tribal priest sacrificing livestock, birds and propitiating the presiding deities with liquor. This was followed by Jhatimara, a decade-old tradition that Bondas believe ends enmity among people of the community. It is mostly observed by male members of the Bonda tribe.

On Saturday, the ritual began with boys greeting each other and dancing to the frantic beats of drums. Later on, Bonda youths stood in pairs and beat each other with pliant branches of a tree till blood flowed from the wounds.

As per the ritual, the priest then offered traditional cakes to the youths urging them to stop fighting and delivered a lecture on friendship and good behaviour. After the lecture, the youths embraced each other and the Bonda women applied turmeric paste on the wounds of the youths, giving out a message of brotherhood and unity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malkangiri Bonda settlement
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp