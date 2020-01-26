Children of this Odisha village walk on narrow guard wall to reach school

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Going to school is no mean task for children of Ambiliamba village in Sorada block of Ganjam district. Children from the village, surrounded by hills and forests, cross Padmabati river to reach school at Borda. In order to cross the river, they are required to walk over a 40-feet high guard wall of Harabhangi irrigation project.

Though Borda is situated at a distance of 6 km from Ambiliamba, the villagers as well as their children prefer walking over the narrow guard wall as the approach road passes through hilly and forest areas. The villagers often carry their bicycles while walking over the guard wall. The journey is fraught with dangers as one miscalculated move can land a person in the river. The guard wall was constructed to control the flow of water from Adaba dam in Gajapati district.

Sorada BDO Simanchal Mandal said the villagers can travel on the road to Borda and Badagada. Assistant Engineer, Harabhangi irrigation project S Panda said no bridge has yet been constructed over the river as it will be a costly affair. He said the higher officials will be apprised of the issues faced by the villagers. Panda said movement of people on the guard wall is prohibited. He said the villagers have not been responding to repeated warnings to refrain from walking on the guard wall.