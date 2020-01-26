Home States Odisha

Children of this Odisha village walk on narrow guard wall to reach school

 Going to school is no mean task for children of Ambiliamba village in Sorada block of Ganjam district.

Published: 26th January 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers and children of Ambiliamba walking on the guard wall | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Going to school is no mean task for children of Ambiliamba village in Sorada block of Ganjam district. Children from the village, surrounded by hills and forests, cross Padmabati river to reach school at Borda. In order to cross the river, they are required to walk over a 40-feet high guard wall of Harabhangi irrigation project. 

Though Borda is situated at a distance of 6 km from Ambiliamba, the villagers as well as their children prefer walking over the narrow guard wall as the approach road passes through hilly and forest areas. The villagers often carry their bicycles while walking over the guard wall. The journey is fraught with dangers as one miscalculated move can land a person in the river.  The guard wall was constructed to control the flow of water from Adaba dam in Gajapati district. 

Sorada BDO Simanchal Mandal said the villagers can travel on the road to Borda and Badagada. Assistant Engineer, Harabhangi irrigation project S Panda said no bridge has yet been constructed over the river as it will be a costly affair. He said the higher officials will be apprised of the issues faced by the villagers. Panda said movement of people on the guard wall is prohibited. He said the villagers have not been responding to repeated warnings to refrain from walking on the guard wall. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ambiliamba village students
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp