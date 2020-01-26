Farmers’ black day to protest insurance delay

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Kuchinda sub-division have decided to observe Republic Day as ‘black day’ to protest delay in disbursement of insurance money under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for crop loss during kharif season of 2018.The farmers will not oppose the flag hoisting ceremony on Sunday. However, they would not allow meetings after the ceremony at the gram panchayat offices. They will sing the national anthem wearing black badges on the day. The farmers also closed down 55 gram panchayat offices in the sub-division for an indefinite period on Saturday.

Farmer leader Kusadhwaja Choudhuri said Reliance Insurance had insured crops during the 2018 kharif season. Around 12,000 farmers of the sub-division, who sustained losses due to crop loss, are yet to get the insurance money. “The insurance company should have disbursed the insurance claim within 45 days after the crop cutting report was submitted. As per provision, the farmers of Kuchinda should have received their claims by March last year,” he said.

The farmers had closed gram panchayat offices in the sub-division for an indefinite period over the demand on December 10 last year. However, the district administration convened a meeting, which was attended by the officials of the insurance company and representatives of farmers, on January 7. The farmers were assured that the percentage of crop loss during the 2018 kharif will be provided to them by January 15. Moreover, the farmers were also assured that the insurance money for the crop loss would be disbursed to them by January 24.

“However, though the deadline of January 24 for disbursing the insurance money is over, the farmers are yet to get their money. The negligence of the Government and district administration prompted us to observe Republic Day as black day,” said Choudhuri.Meanwhile, Sub-Collector of Kuchinda Biswaranjan Naik said he does not have any information on the farmers’ decision to observe Republic Day as black day. He said the issue of insurance claim settlement is pending with the Central Government.