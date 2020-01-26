Home States Odisha

Farmers’ black day to protest insurance delay

Farmer leader Kusadhwaja Choudhuri said Reliance Insurance had insured crops during the 2018 kharif season.

Published: 26th January 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Farmers of Kuchinda sub-division have decided to observe Republic Day as ‘black day’ to protest delay in disbursement of insurance money under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for crop loss during kharif season of 2018.The farmers will not oppose the flag hoisting ceremony on Sunday. However, they would not allow meetings after the ceremony at the gram panchayat offices. They will sing the national anthem wearing black badges on the day. The farmers also closed down 55 gram panchayat offices in the sub-division for an indefinite period on Saturday.

Farmer leader Kusadhwaja Choudhuri said Reliance Insurance had insured crops during the 2018 kharif season. Around 12,000 farmers of the sub-division, who sustained losses due to crop loss, are yet to get the insurance money. “The insurance company should have disbursed the insurance claim within 45 days after the crop cutting report was submitted. As per provision, the farmers of Kuchinda should have received their claims by March last year,” he said.

The farmers had closed gram panchayat offices in the sub-division for an indefinite period over the demand on December 10 last year. However, the district administration convened a meeting, which was attended by the officials of the insurance company and representatives of farmers, on January 7. The farmers  were assured that the percentage of crop loss during the 2018 kharif will be provided to them by January 15. Moreover, the farmers were also assured that the insurance money for the crop loss would be disbursed to them by January 24.

“However, though the deadline of January 24 for disbursing the insurance money is over, the farmers are yet to get their money. The negligence of the Government and district administration prompted us to observe Republic Day as black day,” said Choudhuri.Meanwhile, Sub-Collector of Kuchinda Biswaranjan Naik said he does not have any information on the farmers’ decision to observe Republic Day as black day. He said the issue of insurance claim settlement is pending with the Central Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmers black day kuchinda
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp