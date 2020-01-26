Home States Odisha

Freedom fighters museum in Sambalpur abandoned

Even after four years of its inauguration, the Western Odisha Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall and Museum in Sambalpur is yet to be opened for public. 

Published: 26th January 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Even after four years of its inauguration, the Western Odisha Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall and Museum in Sambalpur is yet to be opened for public. Set up at Gourisankar Sahani Park, the museum has no artefact or any exhibits related to the freedom struggle or freedom fighters of the region. Built with an objective of creating awareness among people about sacrifices of freedom fighters of the land, the museum was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 27, 2016 and it was scheduled to be opened for public a year later.

Spread over 1.28 acre land with a built up area of 6,000 square feet, the building was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore provided by Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). Apart from the spacious two-storey building, 20-foot high pillar has been constructed as a freedom fighters memorial to honour those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Independence.

As per project design, portraits of freedom fighters of the region would be installed in the museum with brief history of their contribution besides articles, written and used by them. However, the building continues to be locked as the PWD is carrying out interior designing works in the museum. The WODC had allocated `70 lakh to PWD for the work.

WODC Chairman, Subash Chauhan said the PWD has sought some time to finish the interior design work. “The private firm that PWD roped in has delayed the work. We are in talks with it to finish the interior designing soon”, he said.

TAGS
Western Odisha Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall
