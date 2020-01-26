Padma honour for record 12 personalities from Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Padma Awards will be conferred on 12 eminent personalities from Odisha this year. For the first time, highest number of Odias have been chosen for Civilian Awards which were announced at New Delhi on Saturday. While noted litterateur Manoj Das has been selected for Padma Bibhushan, the third highest Civilian Award, for his contribution in the field of literature, Prof Radhamohan and his daughter Sabarmatee will get Padma Shri for promoting organic farming.

Professor at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Dr Digambar Behera, folk artist Utsav Charan Das, Rangabati fame lyricist Mitrabhanu Gountia and authors Binapani Mohanty and Damayanti Beshra have been selected for Padma Shri for their contributions in the field of Medicine, Art and Literature respectively.