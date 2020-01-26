Home States Odisha

Airport building collapse: Not informed about Guru’s death, claims family

His father and 18-year-old daughter are yet to come to terms with the loss and have holed up themselves in their house ever since the tragedy struck the family.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ATHAGARH : The family members and relatives of Antaryami Guru, the victim of link building collapse at the under-construction site of Biju Patnaik International Airport here, claimed that the contractor did not inform them about the incident. They said they came to know about it through news channels. Body of the 55-year-old labourer of Nandapur village under Narsinghpur block in Cuttack district was recovered after a two-hour operation by National Disaster Response Force and Odisha Fire Service personnel on Friday night.

Guru’s wife and two other relatives, who had come to the city in the morning to receive the body, said “The construction firm’s officials neither contacted us nor came to meet us when we reached the hospital.” Guru, who was the sole earning member of the family, leaves behind his 75-year-old father, wife, son and a daughter.

His father and 18-year-old daughter are yet to come to terms with the loss and have holed up themselves in their house ever since the tragedy struck the family. His son works in Surat.The relatives said Guru’s daughter was to get married and he had come to the Capital to earn for the occasion. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Nandapur village as the body reached around 11 pm. Earlier in the day, local MLA Debi Prasad Mishra visited the bereaved family.

