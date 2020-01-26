Rehab package for SCB Medical College and Hospital expansion gets CM NOD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for persons and families to be displaced due to renovation project of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) at Cuttack to transform it into a world class institution. As per the decision of the Government, work has already been started to expand the SCBMCH into a 3000-bed hospital. The R&R package entails that the State Government will acquire the land and houses of individuals in the process approved by the Government and pay them compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Government will provide financial assistance of `one lakh to each displaced family for expenses towards transport and other emergency services. The Government has also included families residing in houses constructed in unauthorised manner in its R&R package. Each of these displaced families will be provided an one time financial assistance of `50,000. Besides, they will be given licence for construction of temporary houses on 15ft X 15ft plot of land identified by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the district administration.

However, they will have to vacate the temporary houses after their rehabilitation under housing project of the Government. The displaced families residing in temporary houses will be provided food for maximum period of eight days. The CMC will make all transport arrangements for the relocation of these families. Besides, the Government announced to provide financial assistance of ` one lakh to vendors and fish sellers registered under CMC for their relocation.

The CMC will also refund their security deposit. The authorities will allot places to the street vendors in CMC vending zone on priority basis. As per the package, shops built on own land will be acquired under the due process approved by the Government and compensation provided as per the R&R Act, 2013. The authorities will bear transport expenses of the affected shopkeepers by providing ` one lakh in two instalments. The first instalment will be paid before the owner vacates the shop and second payment will be made after it is vacated. For unauthorised shops, the Government will pay `30,000 to the affected owners and the street vendors will receive `20,000 each for relocation.

The CMO release said district Collector will provide one time compensation of ` one lakh for relocation of religious establishments and clubs and `20,000 each for cow shelters. The Government employees, who will vacate the quarters, will also receive monetary assistance for house rent for a period of one year or till they are allotted new accommodation in the city. As per the order, the Group D and the Group C employees will be provided `5,000 and `7500 towards house rent per month respectively.

Besides, Group B and Group A will be paid special assistance of `10,000 and `12,500 per month respectively. The decision on house rent for any institution or office establishment will be taken by a committee headed by Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) as per the market rate. The CMO release said as the district Collector will implement package through negotiation, he can change compensation amount for any group after approval by the RDC. The Government will provide the funds for implementation of the R&R package.