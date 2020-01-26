Home States Odisha

Maoist presence: Security alert in South Odisha

Security forces have intensified anti-Maoist operations in Niyamgiri bordering Rayagada and Kalahandi districts following intelligence inputs over presence of around 20 Maoists in the area. 

Published: 26th January 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Security forces have intensified anti-Maoist operations in Niyamgiri bordering Rayagada and Kalahandi districts following intelligence inputs over presence of around 20 Maoists in the area. Four days back, a large group of around 60 Maoists raided a construction camp near Gumma village in Rayagada district and set afire two JCBs, a mixture machine, some equipment and cement bags. The camp was set up by a contractor for laying of a pucca road from Naringatola to Lakhapadar village under Parshali panchayat of Kalyansinghpur block.

They left behind posters, alleging that the road is being constructed to exploit natural resources of Niyamgiri and threatened the contractor and Government officials concerned of dire consequences if the road work was not stopped.

As per intelligence inputs, the Maoists under Rayagada Area Committee of the CPI(Maoist) outfit have been seen moving in the bordering areas of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts near Niyamgiri forest. Police personnel of Rayagada and CRPF jawans are carrying out anti-Maoist operations in the forest and combing has been intensified in Kalyansinghpur since Wednesday.

Security forces in Kalahandi have been alerted over possibility of Maoists sneaking into the district from Rayagada side.Meanwhile in Koraput, police have sounded red alert in Narayanpatana, Bandhugam, Nandapur, Lamtatput, Potangi, Laxmipur and Boipariguda ahead of Republic Day celebration.DIG(South Western Range) Shefeen Ahamed reviewed the situation with SPs of both the districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp