WATCH | Video of man holding Odisha Minister Padmanabha Behera's shoes goes viral

In the video, an unidentified man was seen holding shoes of the Minister, who hoisted the national flag in Keonjhar district.

Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR (ODISHA): A video showing a man carrying shoes of Minister for Commerce and Transport Padmanabha Behera during flag hoisting on Republic Day has sparked widespread outrage, putting the leader in an embarrassing situation. 

In the viral video shot on Sunday, the unidentified man can be seen holding Behera's shoes at the district headquarters in Keonjhar. The minister had reportedly taken off his shoes while unfurling the national flag.

 The man was seen placing the shoes near Behera after the Minister hoisted the national flag.

The Minister, however, refuted the allegations. “As a mark of respect, I had taken off my shoes while hoisting the National Flag. Nobody was carrying my shoes,” he said.

