45 injured as bus overturns  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 45 passengers, including the driver and helper, suffered injuries as a passenger bus overturned at Arapata Chowk in Badasahi block here on Monday. The accident took place when the bus lost control while giving way to a bike. The bus was on its way to Baripada.

While all the injured passengers were admitted to Badasahi Community Health Centre (CHC), those critically hurt were later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, said the CHC’s in-charge Dr Sanjeeb Baitai.