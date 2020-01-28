Home States Odisha

Dalmia Cement's mining expansion in Odisha faces tribal hurdle

However, Sundargarh Sub-Collector Abhimanyu Behera informed that there was mixed response to the mining expansion proposal.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dalmia Cement MD Mahendra Singhi

Dalmia Cement MD Mahendra Singhi

By Express News Service

RAJGANGPUR (SUNDARGARH) : Mining  expansion proposal of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) in Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks of Sundargarh district seems to have hit another road block with tribal villagers opposing it during gram sabha meetings.

The DCBL (earlier OCL India Ltd) had proposed to acquire 997.61 acres in Kukuda, Alanda, Kesramal, Jhagarpur and Katang gram panchayats of Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks for expansion of its Lanjiberna dolomite and limestone mines. The district administration had included the proposal for discussion in the special gram sabha meetings held in both the blocks on January 26.

Sources said villagers of the gram panchayats opposed the land acquisition. However, Sundargarh Sub-Collector Abhimanyu Behera informed that there was mixed response to the mining expansion proposal and the administration is yet to receive final reports from the gram panchayats. DCBL management also claimed that the proposal was both supported and opposed by villagers of the panchayats and it is for the administration to decide.

Earlier, the Sundargarh Collector had come under the firing line of the National Commission for Schedule Tribe (NCST) over the land acquisition issue. The NCST has sought explanation from the Collector after a tribal organisation alleged that procedures for gram sabhas were not followed.

In October 2018, the administration had held public hearing of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board for DCBL’s mining expansion proposal. But it was disrupted midway by tribals. Administrative sources said the company cannot move ahead with its mining expansion proposal as gram sabha approval for land acquisition and pollution clearance are mandatory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalmia Cement Sundargarh district Dalmia Odisha mines Abhimanyu Behera
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp