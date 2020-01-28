Dalmia Cement's mining expansion in Odisha faces tribal hurdle

By Express News Service

RAJGANGPUR (SUNDARGARH) : Mining expansion proposal of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) in Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks of Sundargarh district seems to have hit another road block with tribal villagers opposing it during gram sabha meetings.

The DCBL (earlier OCL India Ltd) had proposed to acquire 997.61 acres in Kukuda, Alanda, Kesramal, Jhagarpur and Katang gram panchayats of Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks for expansion of its Lanjiberna dolomite and limestone mines. The district administration had included the proposal for discussion in the special gram sabha meetings held in both the blocks on January 26.

Sources said villagers of the gram panchayats opposed the land acquisition. However, Sundargarh Sub-Collector Abhimanyu Behera informed that there was mixed response to the mining expansion proposal and the administration is yet to receive final reports from the gram panchayats. DCBL management also claimed that the proposal was both supported and opposed by villagers of the panchayats and it is for the administration to decide.

Earlier, the Sundargarh Collector had come under the firing line of the National Commission for Schedule Tribe (NCST) over the land acquisition issue. The NCST has sought explanation from the Collector after a tribal organisation alleged that procedures for gram sabhas were not followed.

In October 2018, the administration had held public hearing of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board for DCBL’s mining expansion proposal. But it was disrupted midway by tribals. Administrative sources said the company cannot move ahead with its mining expansion proposal as gram sabha approval for land acquisition and pollution clearance are mandatory.