Info on parents' birth won't be applicable during NPR in Odisha: BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Column 13(2) of the form of the National Population Register (NPR) will not be applicable in Odisha as the BJD had objected to the provision seeking information on birth of an individual’s parents.

Announcing the BJD’s position vis-a-vis the NPR after the meeting of the BJD Parliamentary Party ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, BJD MP and spokesperson Pinaki Mishra said that following objection from the Odisha government, Centre clarified that column 13(2) is optional and the norm will not be applicable in Odisha.

Mishra said that the BJD supports the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but is opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NCR). The BJD’s stand has already been announced by Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik.

“We support CAA but are in not in favour of NRC. We objected Column 13 (2) of the NPR form which seeks information on place of birth of an individual’s parents and as the Centre has clarified that it is optional, the norm will not be implemented in Odisha,” he said.

The BJD will raise the demand for a separate column for enumeration of OBCs, the SCs and STs during the 2021 census. The chief minister asked the MPs to give importance to the issue and raise it in Parliament as though PBCs form a large chunk of the population their number is not known, he said.

At a cabinet meeting on January 11, a unanimous resolution was adopted to move the Centre for an enumeration of Socially and Economically Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes (SEBC/OBC) be conducted along with the general census.

Besides, the MPs were asked to work in close coordination with the MLAs and keeping the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the loop.

“There should be proper coordination between the MPs and MLAs. The CMO should also be taken into confidence for implementation of all the work,” he said. Stating that the performance of the MPs is being monitored strictly, Mishra said they have been asked to submit their performance report every two months.

The BJD MPs will also raise the issue of pending railway projects and press for their completion in time. Stating that Odisha government has taken ‘revolutionary’ steps including providing land and sharing 50 percent cost of railway projects which no other state has done, the BJD MP hoped that Odisha will be allotted sufficient funds for in the railway budget.

On the issue of establishment of Legislative Council, Bidhan Parishad in Odisha, Mishra said, “We have been assured by the Centre.” A unanimous resolution was adopted in the Odisha assembly in this regard and there is no opposition from any political party. “There is no politics in this. This is a demand by all political parties,” he said.

Besides, the demand for clean energy cess, hike in coal royalty rate, Mahanadi and Polavaram disputes and other issues related to the interest of Odisha will be raised during the session, he said.