Man hurt in hyena attack  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 50-year-old tribal man sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a hyena near Sunahajar village within Moroda police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday morning.He was identified as Biram Tudu of Sunahajar. Sources said Biram had gone to attend the nature’s call to the nearby forest when he encountered the animal and was attacked.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed the spot and found Biram seriously injured. He was immediately taken to Kishantandi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada after his condition deteriorated. On being informed, a team of Forest officials from Betnoti range rushed to the spot and started investigation