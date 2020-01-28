Odisha: 1,142 Higher Secondary schools in Plus II exam centre list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared 1,142 Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) as provisional centres for the annual Plus II examination this year and extended the deadline for installation of CCTV cameras till February 10.

CHSE officials said apart from the existing 1,098 HSS that had been tagged as examination centres last year, 44 new schools have been selected as provisional centres for the examination of students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams, scheduled to be held from first week of March.

This includes 13 Ekalavya model schools and 25 schools under SCST Development department. Besides, there will be 220 additional centres for examination of Plus II students pursuing vocational education.

CHSE Controller of Examination BK Sahu said the list of provisional centres was prepared in a meeting held on Saturday. The centres have been asked to ensure installation of CCTVs in examination halls within 15 days failing which they will be removed from the list of examination centres, he added. Though CCTVs have been mandated in schools tagged as examination centres, only 1,005 institutes have installed it so far leading to delay in finalisation of the list.