Odisha tableau bags second prize at Republic Day parade in New Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s tableau depicting Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lingaraj Temple at 71st Republic Day parade in New Delhi stood second. According to official sources, the announcement was made during a ceremony on Monday at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give away the prize to the representatives from the State on Tuesday.

Artist Gajendra Sahoo, who had designed the tableau along with other artists, is likely to receive the award along with the officials. While the tableau of Assam has bagged the first prize, Uttar Pradesh stood third. The State’s tableau included a replica of the Lingaraj temple, Nandi (the bull) and the Rukuna Rath. Odissi artistes had also accompanied the tableau.

