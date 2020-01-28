Home States Odisha

Odisha's Paradip Port gears up for Coronavirus fight

The district administration has put in place elaborate arrangements at hospitals to deal with novel Coronavirus cases.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing vessels anchored at fishing harbour in Paradip

Paradip Port (File Photo I EPS )

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  As the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) spreads its tentacles beyond China, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the district administration have put in place preventive measures to tackle any possible threat to the port town. PPT has advised captains of all foreign vessels visiting ports of countries affected by nCoV to inform the harbour master of Paradip about crew members suspected of carrying the virus through e-mails.   

The district administration on Monday made elaborate arrangements at the port and State-run hospitals to deal with nCoV cases. Preparations have also been made at the port to screen passengers coming from China and Malaysia. On arrival at Paradip Sea, the captains of every vessel have been advised by the harbour master to impress upon the crew members to report for screening. 

The PPT has also decided to receive daily calls to enquire about the health status of the crew. Crew members have been requested to self-monitor for development of symptoms suggestive of fever and cough within 28 days from the date of departure from nCoV affected countries. In case of suspected symptoms, they have been asked to put on face mask, restrict their outdoor movement and contact their streamer agent, harbour master and deputy conservator of the port during their stay at Paradip. 

All stakeholders have been urged to get specific information on any person suffering from common cold like symptoms on board and pass it on to the harbour master so that necessary action can be taken as per the SOP on NCoV. 

On the day, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and Chief District Medical Officer Vijaya Panda visited the port, harbour and hospitals and directed officials to remain alert and report any symptoms like fever, cold, cough and pulmonary issues to the health department. Those who have visited nCoV-hit countries in the last 28 days were advised home quarantine. They will be closely monitored by the Health department, sources said.Chief Medical Officer of Port Hospital Prahllad Panda said an isolation ward has been opened at the hospital and scanners installed at harbour gates as part of the preventive measures. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paradip Port Trust Virus Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp