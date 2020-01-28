Odisha's Paradip Port gears up for Coronavirus fight

By Express News Service

PARADIP: As the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) spreads its tentacles beyond China, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the district administration have put in place preventive measures to tackle any possible threat to the port town. PPT has advised captains of all foreign vessels visiting ports of countries affected by nCoV to inform the harbour master of Paradip about crew members suspected of carrying the virus through e-mails.

The district administration on Monday made elaborate arrangements at the port and State-run hospitals to deal with nCoV cases. Preparations have also been made at the port to screen passengers coming from China and Malaysia. On arrival at Paradip Sea, the captains of every vessel have been advised by the harbour master to impress upon the crew members to report for screening.

The PPT has also decided to receive daily calls to enquire about the health status of the crew. Crew members have been requested to self-monitor for development of symptoms suggestive of fever and cough within 28 days from the date of departure from nCoV affected countries. In case of suspected symptoms, they have been asked to put on face mask, restrict their outdoor movement and contact their streamer agent, harbour master and deputy conservator of the port during their stay at Paradip.

All stakeholders have been urged to get specific information on any person suffering from common cold like symptoms on board and pass it on to the harbour master so that necessary action can be taken as per the SOP on NCoV.

On the day, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and Chief District Medical Officer Vijaya Panda visited the port, harbour and hospitals and directed officials to remain alert and report any symptoms like fever, cold, cough and pulmonary issues to the health department. Those who have visited nCoV-hit countries in the last 28 days were advised home quarantine. They will be closely monitored by the Health department, sources said.Chief Medical Officer of Port Hospital Prahllad Panda said an isolation ward has been opened at the hospital and scanners installed at harbour gates as part of the preventive measures.