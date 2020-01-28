Home States Odisha

One more constable nabbed for alleged involvement in rape of minor Dalit girl in Odisha

Earlier, police had arrested a police constable, Santosh Barik, in connection with the case on Friday.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Another police constable was arrested on Sunday for her alleged involvement in the kidnap and rape of a minor Dalit girl in the district. The accused was identified as Ranjita Samal, a woman constable in Dharmasala police station. With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to nine.  

Earlier, police had arrested a police constable, Santosh Barik, in connection with the case on Friday. Santosh happens to be the brother- in-law of prime accused Satya Narayan Samal alias Pintu. The 16-year-old victim of Pipaldiha went missing from her house on January 14. Four days later, a woman constable of Dharmasala police station informed the family members that the girl was found unconscious along NH-16 near Barabati.   

Police investigation revealed that Pintu had kidnapped, drugged and raped the girl while his brother Rudra Narayan Samal had helped him kidnap her. His sisters Banita Pradhan and Kabita Sahoo gave shelter to Pintu and Rudra and confined the girl in their houses. All the four accused were arrested and the SUV used in kidnapping the girl was also seized.  Jajpur SP CS Meena has suspended the constable duo for their involvement in the kidnap and rape of the girl.

