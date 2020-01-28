Paradip Municipality's 'Mo Khata' programme becomes model for Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The innovative ‘Mo Khata’ (My compost) programme of Paradip Municipality has become a model for urban solid waste management in the State. Officials of 114 urban bodies in the State are on a visit to the port town to learn the technique used in the programme that aims to streamline waste management system and utilise the organic waste to produce compost for agricultural use by farmers.

The municipal body has institutionalised the waste segregation system by setting up a Material Recovery Facility (MRFs) where non-compostable solid waste is stored along with five Micro Composting Centers (MCC) for processing of organic waste and ensuring zero discharge of organic waste to the landfill site.

The process of collecting waste has been decentralised by the civic body and the task has been assigned to women under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Livelihoods Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban Convergence).

As part of the programme, around 50 tonne solid waste is collected from the 18 wards of the Municipality. The civic body has also launched a campaign to generate awareness on door-to-door collection of garbage and segregation waste. The garbage collection vehicles have separate bins to collect biodegradable waste and other waste, thereby ensuring segregation at source.

Solid waste generated from the urban households is segregated as wet and dry waste. Wet waste is processed in Micro Composting Centres using ‘enzyme solution’ and converted to compost-manure.

A team led by Executive Officer, Paradip Municipality had shown the sample of produced compost from waste to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who lauded the effort. Mission Director, Swachch Bharat Mission (Urban) Sangramjit Nayak has asked executive officers of urban bodies in the State to learn and adopt the technology used by Paradip Municipality.