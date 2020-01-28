Home States Odisha

Tractor owner in Odisha fined Rs 53,200 under new traffic norms

A bus rammed into the tractor near Jujumura on NH-55, leading to death of two persons and injuries to as many others.

Image of tractors used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Owners of a tractor and bus were fined Rs 53,200 and Rs 27,000 respectively for traffic violation under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, following an accident in Sambalpur on Sunday.

The bus rammed into the tractor near Jujumura on NH-55, leading to death of two persons and injuries to as many others. The vehicles were seized by police. The bus was en route to Sambalpur from Angul when driver of the vehicle lost control and hit the tractor.

During investigation, police found out that owner of the tractor had violated traffic rules on seven grounds. The fines included Rs 16,200 for arrear tax, Rs 10,000 each for not having valid permit and PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate, Rs 5,000 each for not having overall fitness and trolley fitness certificates and Rs 2,000 for not having insurance. Also, the driver was fined Rs 5,000 for driving without licence.

On the other hand, the bus owner was fined Rs 10,000 each for not having permit for carrying passengers and PUC certificate, Rs 5,000 against fitness certificate and Rs 2,000 for not insuring the vehicle. Regional Transport Officer, Lalit Mohan Behera said owners of both the vehicles paid the fines.

