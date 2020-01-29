Home States Odisha

Check travellers, workers from China: Odisha government to industrial units on Coronavirus threat

District Collectors have been advised to consult the industries, check the travel history of people coming from China in the last one month and verify whether anyone had developed any symptom.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

State-level orientation of Medical Superintendents and Hospital Managers of District Headquarter Hospitals on Coronavirus organised by Health department in Bhubaneswar

State-level orientation of Medical Superintendents and Hospital Managers of District Headquarter Hospitals on Coronavirus organised by Health department in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Tuesday intensified surveillance and alerted districts having industrial units where people from China or coronavirus-affected countries are working. The State also directed the Collectors to ensure that the guidelines for self-declaration in case of the virus symptoms are followed.  

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the district Collectors have been advised to consult the industries, check the travel history of people coming from China in the last one month and verify whether anyone had developed any symptom.

ALSO READ| VIMSAR gears up to face Coronavirus threat for Western Odisha districts

"There is no reason to panic since no suspected case of coronavirus has been found yet in the State. All machineries have been put in place as part of preventive care. Districts, especially Jharsuguda, where engineers and technicians from China are working in thermal power plants, have been asked to verify their travel history," he said.

The government has also urged passengers, who have a travel history to China since January 1, to come forward for self-reporting at the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and respiratory distress.   

Dr Mohanty said following the request from the State Government, Biju Patnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar has been included in the list of airports where thermal screening of passengers would be undertaken. Airlines staff will bring the passengers to the health counters for screening after arrival, he said.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus outbreak: Air India likely to ply evacuation flight to Wuhan on January 31

Meanwhile, health staff from Capital Hospital screened 44 passengers who arrived here from Kuala Lumpur on Monday night. The screening of passengers will also continue on Wednesday.

In a bid to set up preventive measures, Health and Family Welfare department on Tuesday organised a workshop for all hospital superintendents, managers and heads of Gaon Kalyan Samitis. They were informed about the symptoms of the virus and its management procedures as per the guidelines issued by the WHO.

As per the direction, SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, VSS Medical College and Hospital at Burla, MKCG Medical College at Berhampur, Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Government Hospital have opened two separate Wards for management of coronavirus cases, if detected.

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said all District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) have been directed to make necessary arrangements to meet exigencies in case any suspected case is found. “All necessary steps have been taken and we have urged the Centre to send us testing kits,” he added.

Health of Kakatpur youth screened: A team of health officials from Capital Hospital treated Sambit Nayak, who had returned from China on January 24. A native of Balisahi under Kakatpur police limits, Nayak had reported at the hospital after he developed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus.

Deputy Superintendent Dr Dhananjay Das said Nayak was suffering from common cold and released after necessary treatment. The health team will keep in touch with him for the next 14 days, he added.

