Home States Odisha

Chit fund victims rally for refund

They alleged that these companies took Government help in getting registrations and engaged unemployed local youths as agents to bring deposits from people.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: CHIT fund victims took out a rally and staged demonstration in Junagarh on Tuesday demanded the Government to return their money soon.

The agitators alleged that although Government attached properties of some companies involved in the scam and steps have been taken to return money to duped investors, officials concerned are not making refunds over `10,000. And worse, not all the affected persons have been identified in the district by the Government yet.

Under ‘Arthika Sanstha Mananka Dwara Khytigrasta Milita Mancha’, the agitators said the State Government should identify all the ponzi firms that operated in the district from 2000 to 2013 and duped depositers.

They alleged that these companies took Government help in getting registrations and engaged unemployed local youths as agents to bring deposits from people. Initially, the companies provided good returns to some people to attract more customers. However, after operating for a few years, the companies shut down their offices and fled.

In Kalahandi, there are more than 2 lakh chit fund scam victims, they said, and added that the Government should identify all the persons and initiate refunds before the ensuing Budget session failing which they threatened of launching a civil disobedience movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp