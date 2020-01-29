Chit fund victims rally for refund

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: CHIT fund victims took out a rally and staged demonstration in Junagarh on Tuesday demanded the Government to return their money soon.

The agitators alleged that although Government attached properties of some companies involved in the scam and steps have been taken to return money to duped investors, officials concerned are not making refunds over `10,000. And worse, not all the affected persons have been identified in the district by the Government yet.

Under ‘Arthika Sanstha Mananka Dwara Khytigrasta Milita Mancha’, the agitators said the State Government should identify all the ponzi firms that operated in the district from 2000 to 2013 and duped depositers.

They alleged that these companies took Government help in getting registrations and engaged unemployed local youths as agents to bring deposits from people. Initially, the companies provided good returns to some people to attract more customers. However, after operating for a few years, the companies shut down their offices and fled.

In Kalahandi, there are more than 2 lakh chit fund scam victims, they said, and added that the Government should identify all the persons and initiate refunds before the ensuing Budget session failing which they threatened of launching a civil disobedience movement.