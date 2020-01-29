Home States Odisha

Congress creating atmosphere of fear over Citizenship Act: Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty

Taking part in the ‘Jan Jagaran’ padayatra organised by the party in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here, he said the CAA was not against the citizens of the country.

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty during the rally in favour of CAA. (Photo|Twitter/ @BJP4Odisha)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: State BJP president Samir Mohanty on Tuesday charged the Congress of spreading lies and creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over CAA. There is no Hindu-Muslim divide in the country. It is the Congress party which is playing dirty politics to destroy the country’s social fabric, Mohanty said.

It is meant to grant citizenship to people facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. However, the opposition parties were misleading people to secure their vote banks, he said.

"Though BJP Government has taken some historic steps like abrogation of Article 370 and ending the practice of Triple Talaq, the Congress and other parties are opposing it as they don’t want the well-being of people," he said.

The Congress led by Sonia Gandhi is not able to tolerate the BJP Government in power and wants Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister of the country. Despite ruling the country for 70 years, the party failed to deliver on its promises to the people. Now, Congress and its allies have been completely exposed, he stated.

Mohanty was accompanied by Mayurbhanj MP Biseswar Tudu, Zilla Parishad president Sujata Murmu and MLAs of Badasahi, Rairangpur, Jashipur, Udala and Baripada. On Monday evening, the BJP State president had visited Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) and expressed dissatisfaction over delivery of healthcare services.

