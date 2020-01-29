Home States Odisha

Lecturer, six bodyguards arrested in Odisha over teachers' clash

Sources said despite the State Government ban, Commerce lecturers of SVM college are offering private tuition to students and making huge money.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested a lecturer of Commerce department in SVM College and six others over the recent clash between two groups of teachers over private tuition.

The arrested persons are lecturer Dhiren Mohanty, Sunil Mohanty, Sarbeswer Swain, Santosh Gochhayat, Suresh Nayak, Prakash Dhal and Susant Das. Dhiren had hired the six persons as his bodyguards. All the seven persons were produced in court.

Jagatsinghpur SDPO Priyaranjan Satpathy said police seized a revolver and six rounds of cartridges from the possession of one of the bodyguards Sunil.

Sources said despite the State Government ban, Commerce lecturers of SVM college are offering private tuition to students and making huge money. Last week, a dispute arose between Dhiren and another Commerce lecturer Jagannath Behera over the tuition issue.

Supporters of Jagannath had threatened Dhiren and even assaulted him in the Principal’s office on Saturday. However, the college authorities did not lodge any complaint against the lecturers with the local police.

Following the attack, Dhiren reportedly instigated the students who staged protest and locked the main gate of the college. Though tension prevailed on the campus, the college authorities did not inform the police.

On the day, Dhiren hired six anti-socials as his bodyguards. Apprehending violence, police suo motu registered a case, rushed to the college and arrested Dhiren and his six bodyguards who were on the campus in an SUV.

The SDPO said a case has also been registered against Jagannath on the basis of the FIR filed by Dhiren. SVM College has been in the news recently for wrong reasons. Tension continues to prevail on the campus as hundreds of Plus Three students of 2015-18 batch are staging dharna for an indefinite period demanding original migration and registration certificates from the college authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SVM College Odisha lecturer arrested Jagatsinghpur
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp