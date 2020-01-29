Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches virtual police station under 5T initiative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched three online services of the State Police under the Government’s 5T initiative to effectively reduce the necessity of citizens to visit police stations.

The three projects are virtual police station, road accident case documents module and medico legal opinion system. Launching the new initiatives at a function at Loka Seva Bhavan, the Chief Minister said these are the first transformational projects under 5T which the police department is going to implement.

Stating that one of the major problems faced by the public while lodging FIR in theft cases is jurisdiction issue, the Chief Minister said with the launch of virtual police station in the motor vehicle theft cases, public can now directly lodge FIR online in a hassle-free manner.

Official sources said the virtual police station is an online mechanism established at the State Crime Records Bureau in Bhubaneswar to facilitate online registration of FIR in unknown motor vehicle theft cases.

If a case remains undetected for 21 days, the final form will be automatically reflected at the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS). This will help citizens in claiming insurance in MV theft cases. Besides, a citizen can also file FIR through the citizens’ portal or Sahayata mobile app.

The Road Accident Case Documents Module is a web-based application which will help insurance companies or victims in downloading the required documents like FIR, final form, spot map, MVI report, inquest, post-mortem report, driving license and registration certificate.

Official sources said this will do away with the role of middlemen and expedite the process of insurance claims. Insurance companies can now approach Crime Records Bureau for creation of user Ids and passwords to access the site. Complainants can also access the site by filling up requisite details and OTP sent to mobile number mentioned in the FIR.

The medico-legal opinion system will be helpful for both, police and medical professionals. Police can submit requisitions online for medical examination of victims and download the reports uploaded by the doctors for necessary action.

According to the CMO, this will ensure transparency and fix accountability in case of any undue delay in getting medical examination reports. Besides, it will also help in reducing extraneous considerations or interference while giving medical opinion in sensitive cases, the CMO said and added timely receipt of report will help victims in getting compensation in time.

Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said there is a visible transformation in the behaviour towards women and children at police stations. He said effect of 5T initiatives has become visible in Home department. Director General of Police Abhay outlined the details of the three initiatives.

5T Secretary VK Pandian appreciated the transformation in police department. Stating that government is receiving good feedback on police activities from the districts, Pandian also expressed happiness over removal of middlemen from hospitals and RTOs. He interacted with the Superintendents of Police of some districts to get an idea about their understanding on the projects launched on the day.