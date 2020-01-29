Odisha government to award in memory of classical violinist Sunanda Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to institute ‘Guruma Sunanda Patnaik Chair’ and ‘Sunanda Samman’ in memory of legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Sunanda Patnaik, who passed away recently at Kolkata.

Announcing steps taken by Odisha Government in her honour, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that every year an eminent musician from the State will be awarded with ‘Sunanda Samman’ by Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy for contribution to classical music.

The Government will also institute the ‘Guruma Sunanda Patnaik Chair’ at Utkal Culture University for higher research on classical music. The Chief Minister announced that her houses at Puri and Cuttack will be developed as ‘memorials’ with the permission from her family members. Steps will also be taken to preserve the music instruments and other articles used by her at a special gallery in Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya.

He said that her family members will be requested to donate all articles and instruments used by her to be preserved by the Government. Every year, anniversary of the great classical vocalist will be observed at Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre by Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

A State level condolence meeting (Sunanda Smruti O Sangeeta Sandhya) will be jointly organised in her memory by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre, Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy and Information and Public Relations Department at Odissi Research Centre on Wednesday evening.