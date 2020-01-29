Home States Odisha

Odisha government's hidden agenda exposed in opposing NPR: Ex-BJP MP Kharabela Swain

He said that the survey for NPR is done along with general Census every 10 years and this has been a regular process.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:40 AM

Senior BJP leader Kharabela Swain

Senior BJP leader Kharabela Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The decision of BJD to oppose certain provisions of National Population Register (NPR) format in the ensuing Budget session of the Parliament has come in for sharp criticism from the BJP.

Questioning the motive of the BJD for opposing collection of data on date and birth place of parents as proposed in NPR, senior BJP leader and former MP Kharabela Swain on Tuesday said there seems to be a "hidden agenda" of the regional outfit to conceal the identity of illegal immigrants residing in the State.

"If people can provide personal details including Aadhaar number, passport number, mobile number, voter identity card number and driving licence number as a proof of identity during admission of their children in educational institutions and cornering welfare benefits like highly subsidies rice at Re 1-a-kg under NFSA what is wrong in providing the same during NPR survey," Swain wondered.

He said that the survey for NPR is done along with general Census every 10 years and this has been a regular process. The BJD needs to explain the people why it is opposed to collection of data on parents’ birth place.

Reacting to BJD’s demand for socio economic caste enumeration along with the general Census in 2021, the BJP leader said this is another attempt to buy more time to implement 27 per cent reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) as recommended by Mandal Commission.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sasmit Patra said if the BJP thinks 13(2) is important then why is the BJP-led Centre considering it unimportant and terming it as optional. "We believe there is a gap between the BJP in Delhi and BJP in Odisha," he said.

“Let the BJP in Odisha ask their party in the first place as to why this is unimportant and optional,” he added. The BJD MP further said it seems that by raising this issue the BJP is putting the BJP-led Centre in the dock on its decision to keep 13(2) optional.

