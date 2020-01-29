Home States Odisha

Odisha Human Rights Commission orders compensation for minor rape victim

The Commission also asked Jajpur SP to provide protection to the girl and her family members by deploying police since the victim will appear the annual HSC examination this year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday directed Jajpur district Collector to pay interim compensation to a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted from her house and kept confined to a place in Cuttack where she was gang-raped.

Adjudicating a petition filed by a delegation of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), the rights panel directed the Collector to pay the compensation within seven days as per law and submit compliance report besides asking the SP to furnish a report on the status of the investigation.

Since the incident narrated by the victim is heinous in nature, the Commission observed that no laxity in the investigation can be tolerated.

The OPCC delegation led working president Pradip Majhi had alleged that the 16-year-old girl was abducted by one Satyanarayan Samal alias Pintu, owner of Bajrangi Ladies Corner and his associates. She was intoxicated in food and allegedly gang-raped. The Congress delegation had also accused Dharmasala police of pressurising the victim not to disclose the names of police officials involved in the matter.

