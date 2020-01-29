Home States Odisha

One dead, two workers injured in Dalmia Cement plant 'mishap' in Odisha

DCBL management sources said 'the contract workers were engaged in house-keeping job near the clinker kiln and it appeared hot air leaked leading to the incident.'

Management expressing grief over the incident said the cause of the mishap is being investigated. (Representational Purposes)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

RAJGANGPUR: A female contract worker was killed and two others received burn injuries after they were reportedly exposed to hot air at the Dalmia DSP Unit-I of the Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district on Wednesday evening.

General Secretary of BMS- affiliated Gangpur Shramik Sangh (GSS), a trade union of DCBL, Bimal Behera said 'six workers were present at the site when the mishap occurred around 4.30 pm. He said three workers escaped unhurt while two others received burn injuries and one died.'

DCBL management sources confirming the incident said '30-year-old Rashmi Kujur suffered critical burn injuries and later succumbed to death at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela, while two other injured workers were recuperating at IGH.'

They said 'the contract workers were engaged in house-keeping job near the clinker kiln and it appeared hot air leaked leading to the incident.'

Management expressing grief over the incident said the cause of the mishap is being investigated.

Rajgangpur police station IIC Gokulanand Sahu said the investigation is on and police are waiting for further details.

