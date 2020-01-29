Orissa HC directs state government to file report on fire safety in clinical establishments

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to submit a report on compliance of fire safety measures at clinical establishments by February 17.

The court sought response in the matter basing on the affidavit filed by Assistant Secretary of Orissa Consumers’ Association Arun Kumar Sahu alleging that the State Level Committee and District Task Force Committees in different districts had not inspected fire prevention and safety measures taken by clinical establishments in compliance with Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.

Sahu had filed the affidavit in reply to the affidavit filed by State Government in compliance of a Court order seeking status report on enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act and Rule 1990.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo took note of it and fixed February 17 for further hearing on compliance of Section 10 of Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 by clinical establishments, OCA counsel Dillip Kumar Mohapatra said.

Section 10 of the Act that came into force from December 1, 2016 states: "Clinical establishments which have not maintained the fire prevention and life safety measures and the standards to be prescribed after the date of commencement of the Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 shall, within six months of the date of commencement of such prescription, comply with such standard and the fire prevention and life safety measures. It also provided further that for compliance of fire prevention and safety measures, a further period not exceeding six months shall be allowed by the authority."