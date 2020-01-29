Orissa HC orders police to lodge FIR on BJD MLA Padmanabha Behera's false affidavit

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has directed the Inspector-in-Charge of Biramaharajpur police station to treat a ‘written report’ alleging filing of false affidavit by BJD MLA and State Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera as FIR and take follow up action in accordance with law.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Bhagaban Bagha of Biramaharajpur on January 9.

The petition had sought intervention against inaction on the complaint lodged at the local police station. Bagha had alleged in his complaint that Behera had filed false affidavit related to his educational qualification while filing nomination papers for contesting from Biramaharajpur Assembly segment in 2004.

Bagha had submitted his complaint addressed to IIC Biramaharajpur police station on December13, 2019. Behera, who is currently MLA Biramaharajpur had lost from the seat in 2004, but wrested it from BJP in 2009 and 2014.