Security upped in Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal after clash between villagers and Maoists

Sources said, the attack by villagers has been taken seriously by Maoist cadres who see it as a challenge to their presence in the tribal areas.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Swabhiman Anchal has turned into a fortress with huge deployment of armed forces as tension continues to prevail in the cut-off region three days after the face-off between villagers and Maoists, which left a cadre dead and another injured.

As many as 1,000 para-military forces, SOG and DVF have been deployed in the region to protect the villagers from any possible retaliation from the Maoists. Earlier, villagers of Jodamba, Janturai, Tikrbeda and Sindhibeda had expressed apprehension over their safety expecting retaliatory attacks by the ultras and sought security for them.

Sources said the villagers are camping in Janturai with round the clock police protection. The district administration is taking the help of Intelligence agencies to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

The forces are carrying out area domination exercise and combing operations in Panasput, Papermetala, Badapada and Janabai. Sources said the Maoists have fled to the bordering Andhra Pradesh jungle near Panasput after the clash with villagers over road construction on Saturday.

Sources said, the attack by villagers has been taken seriously by Maoist cadres who see it as a challenge to their presence in the tribal areas. Maoists of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and AP are camping in bordering areas and chalking out plans to strike. They would also try to do exhibit their dominance in the area by attacking villagers to regain their lost ground in the region.

Meanwhile, senior officials of police, intelligence agencies and Central forces of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are working in close coordination after the Saturday’s incident to avert further escalation of violence in the area.

South Western Range, Koraput DIG Shefeen Ahamed, who is monitoring the situation, however, said the situation is normal in the region.

Security arrangements

  • The admin is taking the help of Intelligence agencies to prevent any further escalation of the situation
  • The security forces are carrying out area domination exercise and combing operations in Panasput, Papermetala, Badapada and Janabai
