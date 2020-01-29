Western Odisha lawyers shut down offices for HC bench

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Continuing their agitation over High Court bench demand, lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) and members of Paschim Odisha Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee on Tuesday closed down all the Government offices and paralysed functioning of courts here.

The agitators picketed in front of the State and Central government offices announced to do so on January 29 and 31 as well. Educational institutions, health services, civic body and banks have, however, been exempted.

President of DBA Bijitendriya Pradhan said the Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association had demanded that the State government should submit a comprehensive proposal for establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha by August 30 last year. However, the Government is yet to take any step in this regard, he alleged.

He said the CAC had decided to close down all State and Central government offices across the region over the demand on the last three working days of every month. They would also observe Western Odisha bandh on February 5 protesting the decision of the Odisha Bar Council to take disciplinary action against agitating lawyers.