Anti-CAA protestors detained

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA/MALKANGIRI/BALANGIR: A group of agitators owing allegiance to the lesser-known Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) was kept in detention for hours after they forcibly resorted to road blockade as part of the anti-CAA-NRC protest in Rourkela.

As part of the nationwide shutdown call of the BKM, the people disrupted vehicular traffic at Bisra Square here for about two hours on Wednesday. They not only defied police instruction to withdraw from the road but entered into altercations with the personnel on duty. Subsequently, 36 protestors were taken into custody and kept in detention for over six hours. Impact of the shutdown was felt at minority-dominated areas including Nala Road, Masjid Lane, Bhatti Road and few other places where shops remained closed.

In Mayurbhanj district, 91 persons of various outfits were arrested for disrupting traffic during anti-CAA protest. They had blocked NH-18 at Murgabadi Golei.

The bandh call evoked mixed response in Malkangiri and Balangir districts.