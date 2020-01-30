Home States Odisha

Anti-CAA protestors detained

The bandh call evoked mixed response in Malkangiri and Balangir districts.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA/MALKANGIRI/BALANGIR: A group of agitators owing allegiance to the lesser-known Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) was kept in detention for hours after they forcibly resorted to road blockade as part of the anti-CAA-NRC protest in Rourkela.

As part of the nationwide shutdown call of the BKM, the people disrupted vehicular traffic at Bisra Square here for about two hours on Wednesday. They not only defied police instruction to withdraw from the road but entered into altercations with the personnel on duty. Subsequently, 36 protestors were taken into custody and kept in detention for over six hours. Impact of the shutdown was felt at minority-dominated areas including Nala Road, Masjid Lane, Bhatti Road and few other places where shops remained closed.
In Mayurbhanj district, 91 persons of various outfits were arrested for disrupting traffic during anti-CAA protest. They had blocked NH-18 at Murgabadi Golei.

The bandh call evoked mixed response in Malkangiri and Balangir districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-CAA-NRC protest
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp